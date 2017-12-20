Listen Live
Katy Perry releases new music video for Hey Hey Hey
Capitol Records/ @KatyPerry

Hey Hey Hey Katy Perry Official Music Video

Jordan December 20, 2017 Jordan's Blog, Music Videos, Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Katy Perry dropped a brand new single today called Hey Hey Hey! Despite being on her Witness tour, Katy Perry still manages to surprise us.

The single also came with a music video that is very, very random. Check the video out for yourself below! 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.