HEY ELDON! I’M COMING YOUR WAY!

And it’s for a great cause!

I recently accepted a volunteer position on the Board of Directors for the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri. I am so proud to be able to work with this organization to help end sex and labor slavery right here in our community. This time, that work is bringing us to Eldon!

Saturday Morning at Rock Island Park, right in the center of town, People Against Child Trafficking is holding a 5k! This event is family friendly and should be a lot of fun! It will include a DJ, music, activities for kids, vendor booths, and even a bounce house! The proceeds will benefit the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri and the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking.

If you can make it out, I’d love to meet you! Just look for the HUGE Y van! Registration starts at 8 or you can preregister below

Register Here