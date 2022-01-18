Here’s Your Excuse to Buy Beer

If you need an excuse to buy beer, Budweiser is giving you a MILLION reasons!

Basically you buy specially marked Budweiser packs. If you get the golden can, you take a picture with it and upload it to social media with the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes and tag @BudweiserUSA and you’ll be entered to win $1 Million.

If you don’t like or drink beer, you can still enter to win! Print off the gold wrapper from their website and wrap it around ANY can, and take your picture!

They’ll pick the winner on February 21st, and message you on whatever social platform you posted on, so CHECK THAT OTHER FOLDER, because if you don’t respond in 48 hours, you forfeit the prize!

Here’s all the info on the contest, and if you drink, please do it responsibly!