Here’s where we’re at with COVID-19

The world is constantly evolving with the coronavirus. As of Monday, March 23rd this is where we are at.

Boone County has 17 positive COVID-19 cases, as of early Monday morning. Two Mizzou employees, and a worker at Russell Boulevard Elementary in Columbia, are among the new positives.

Cole County now has four cases. There are five in Callaway County, all connected to the positive reported last week at William Woods University.

Cooper County health officials said Sunday a positive COVID-19 case visited Isle of Capri Casino last Tuesday morning. Moniteau County health officials say their first case of the new coronavirus does not appear travel-related.

Gov. Parson has new social distancing orders taking effect statewide, from Monday through April 6. No eating and drinking in restaurants, except take-out and delivery. Most gatherings of more than ten people are banned. Schools are also ordered closed until at least that time. You are still allowed to visit places like grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.

Missouri has more than 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, with three deaths. One of the deaths was a patient from the Columbia area who died last Wednesday. That 106 did not yet include seven from Boone County, any of the Callaway positives, and dozens more from the St. Louis area. “Stay-at-home” orders start Monday in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. The Kansas City area starts a similar order on Tuesday.

At MU Health Care, there is dramatically restricted access for visitors and employees are being screened for fevers upon entrance.