Shutterstock/ Photo Hall

Here’s what we can’t wait to see on Disney +

Liz October 14, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

In less than a month, Disney’s new streaming service Disney + will launch and the countdown is officially on! 

In the past few weeks, Disney has teased us with some of the shows and movies we can expect to see on the streaming service. But on Monday, they completely pulled back the curtain. 

Here are the top ten movies/shows I’m most excited for:

  1.  The Little Mermaid
  2. The Princess Diaries
  3. Boy Meets World
  4. Goof Troop
  5. The live-action version of ‘Lady and the Tramp’
  6. Lizzie Mcguire
  7. 10 Things I Hate About You
  8. Life-Size
  9. Camp Rock
  10. Hannah Montana

November 12th should be viewed as a holiday, so we can all take the day to binge some classic Disney. 

What are you most excited to watch?

 

