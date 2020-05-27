Here’s what to watch on HBO Max

Add HBO Max to your ever-growing list of streaming services!

It just launched and all I can say is FRIENDS IS BACK!

Its been five long months since we last saw the best show on Netflix, now its back on our televisions, where it belongs.

Besides FRIENDS, HBO has some great content to stream.

Here’s my top 5 reasons to get the new service.

The Big Bang Theory: Just like FRIENDS, The Big Bang Theory is just a great binge-worthy show. And with all the episodes in one place, get ready to spend hours catching up with Penny, Leonard and Sheldon. Harry Potter: ALL EIGHT FILMS IN ONE SPOT! Has this ever happened before? School may be out but Hogwarts is still open! Love Life: A brand new show exclusively for HBO Max! They classify it as a “dramedy” that Anna Kendrick stars in. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Get ready to sing the best theme song ever over and over again! All the seasons are on HBO Max! Game of Thrones: Even if you’ve watched the show ten times through, there is always something that you’ve missed. Catch up on the world of Westeros AGAIN!

HBO Max is a little pricey compared to other streaming services, subscriptions start at $14.99 a month. BUT, if you already have HBO in your cable package, then you get HBO Max for free. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Start crossing your fingers we will see a FRIENDS reunion very soon!