Y107 Celebrates Mid-Mo’s Helpers

There’s a Mr. Rodger’s quote that has been going around lately:

When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people helping out.”

With the COVID-19 precautions, we are in “scary” times right now. We don’t know when we’ll return to normal: when schools will return, and businesses will re-open.

But we ARE hearing lots of great stories of “helpers”. These are normal, everyday people who are doing remarkable things, both big and little. They are people who are using their 3D printers to make masks. They are those sewing masks. They are those getting groceries for a neighbor, chalking the walk with words of encouragement, hosting a neighborhood parade for a birthday, and so much more.

We want YOUR stories. The ones you’ve done, seen done, or have been on the receiving side of. Who are our LOCAL helpers across Mid-Missouri?

Fill out the form below and let us know. If you can share a pic or video, and possible contact info, please do. We can’t wait to share these stories with EVERYONE, and inspire more good in Mid-Mo.

And of course, be listening as we share these stories each morning during Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, and each afternoon from 2p-7p with Lauren.