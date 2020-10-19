Help End Veteran Homelessness

Welcome Home: A community for Veterans & Y107 present the 5th Annual Casino Night fundraiser is coming Thursday November 6th at Cooper’s Ridge in Boonville.
Join Y107’s Cosmo as he will emcee the 5th Annual Welcome Home Casino Night
When: Thursday November 5th 6p-11p
Where: Cooper’s Ridge Event Venue Boonville, MO
Why: To help put an end to homeless Veterans
Cost: $150
BUY YOUR CASINO NIGHT TICKETS NOW
We are limited on VIP space and sponsorships for those who want to attend in person this year, so if you’re ALL IN purchase your tickets as soon as possible!
This year we are introducing a Virtual Casino Night “House Party” Package, too!
VIP TICKETS (Attend in-person, very limited availability):
$150 EACH & INCLUDES:
Entry into private event, playing chips, open bar, delicious food, 5th Anniversary keepsake, live entertainment, prizes and more!
VIRTUAL CASINO NIGHT “HOUSE PARTY” SPONSORSHIP (Host a poker party at your home):
$600 TOTAL & INCLUDES:
A poker party kit for up to 8 guests, filled with goodies to make your virtual “House Party” a fun experience for a worthy cause.