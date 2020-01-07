HELP AUSTRALIAN BUSH FIRE EFFORTS HERE

At least 25 people and millions of animals have died since September as raging bush fires continue to destroy millions of acres across Australia.
Australia is burning and the firefighters and relief efforts need your help & support.
Many celebrities have been showing support, including Chris Hemsworth, who lives in Australia. He has donated $1 million himself, and is asking for your support.
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
P!nk has also given a donation reportedly of $500,000.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️
American firefighters are headed to assist efforts in Australia