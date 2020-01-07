HELP AUSTRALIAN BUSH FIRE EFFORTS HERE

At least 25 people and millions of animals have died since September as raging bush fires continue to destroy millions of acres across Australia.

Australia is burning and the firefighters and relief efforts need your help & support.

Donate Now To The AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS

Many celebrities have been showing support, including Chris Hemsworth, who lives in Australia. He has donated $1 million himself, and is asking for your support.

P!nk has also given a donation reportedly of $500,000.

American firefighters are headed to assist efforts in Australia