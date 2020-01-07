Listen Live
Breaking News

HELP AUSTRALIAN BUSH FIRE EFFORTS HERE

Carson January 7, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

At least 25 people and millions of animals have died since September as raging bush fires continue to destroy millions of acres across Australia.

Australia is burning and the firefighters and relief efforts need your help & support.

Donate Now To The AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS

Many celebrities have been showing support, including Chris Hemsworth, who lives in Australia. He has donated $1 million himself, and is asking for your support. 

P!nk has also given a donation reportedly of $500,000.

 

Donate Now To The AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS

 

American firefighters are headed to assist efforts in Australia

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.