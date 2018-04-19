Heinz needs you to name ‘Mayochup’

Because let’s face it… Mayochup does NOT sound like a great name for a condiment. Time to get saucy.

It’s true. Mayo and ketchup in the same bottle is a thing. And YOU get to name it.

We heard you saucy Americans and we’re bringing you our version of the delicious duo you’ve been eating for years. Are you Team Mayochup or should we call it something else? Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/q0PRofYOO5 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 16, 2018

You have until tomorrow to get your vote in. So put on those thinking caps, grab your ketchup and mayo, and start thinking.

Ireland calls it ‘Burger Sauce’

Costa Rica calls it ‘Salsa Rosa’

The 2008 film ‘Stepbrothers’ calls it ‘Fancy Sauce’

What would you call it?