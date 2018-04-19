Listen Live
Heinz needs you to name ‘Mayochup’

April 19, 2018

Because let’s face it… Mayochup does NOT sound like a great name for a condiment. Time to get saucy. 

It’s true. Mayo and ketchup in the same bottle is a thing. And YOU get to name it.

You have until tomorrow to get your vote in. So put on those thinking caps, grab your ketchup and mayo, and start thinking. 

Ireland calls it ‘Burger Sauce’

Costa Rica calls it ‘Salsa Rosa’ 

The 2008 film ‘Stepbrothers’ calls it ‘Fancy Sauce’ 

What would you call it? 

