Heinz Unveils Ketchup (or Mayo) Ice Creamz

Nothing better to cool off with in summer than ICE CREAM!!! But what about Mayo or Ketchup Flavored ice cream? It’s here, thanks to Heinz!

Heinz has done crazy things in the past. Anyone remember the blue, green, and purple ketchups? That was ODD, and not too appetizing to say the least. The flavor mash-ups they introduced last year didn’t really bother me. Heck, I’ve been making “Mayochup” for years! I’m still curious how “Kranch” tastes.

What I’ve never been curious about though: how ketchup or mayo ice cream tastes. However, apparently some people are. At least according to the marketing team at Heinz, as they have unveiled Heinz Creamz.

Bringing you the ultimate scoop, we present Heinz Creamz. A DIY ice cream kit and recipe, with an added summery squeeze… Posted by Heinz UK on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

As of now, it’s only in the UK. Which explains our confusion with “Salad Creamz” (not lettuce, but more like mustard/vinegar flavor) and “Saucy Sauce Creamz” (more or less Mayochup). More descriptions can be found here.

But regardless, would you even consider these? I like ALL these condiments. I’m a big fan of mayo as unhealthy as it may be. (Not MIRACLE WHIP… ick!) But I’d never even THINK about Mayo ice cream.

via GIPHY

According to a Senior Brand Manager:

“This summer is looking different for many of us, and while we might be staycationing or staying at home more than in other years, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the joys of a good ice cream. Heinz sauces are here to help. We know it might seem like a bit of a crazy combo to some – but with Heinz always at the forefront of innovation, anything is possible.”

Innovation or just sheer insanity. That’s unclear at this point. However, if you want to try them yourself, you don’t have to be in the UK I don’t believe, as they are DIY kits, and the recipes are pretty simple. (Click here for all the recipes.)

Heinz KetchUp Creamz

You’ll need:

200g double cream

170g condensed milk

70g whole milk

70g squeeze of Heinz ketchup

Whisk or mixer

Freezer safe bowl

Method:

1. Chill all of the ingredients in the fridge for at least an hour before starting. Add all of the ingredients to your mixer and combine them using the whisk attachment on the slowest setting. Alternatively, follow the same principles using a mixing bowl and an electric handheld whisk, or whisk by hand

2. Once all of the ingredients are combined, gradually increase the speed until you reach the fastest setting, whisk the ingredients as hard as you can.

3. Continue mixing until the mixture begins to form soft peaks (so when you turn your whisk upside down, the peaks are just starting to hold).

4. Gently pour the mixture into a freezer safe container. Leave to set in the freezer for a minimum of three hours.

So, who’s brave enough to try? Let us know the result, I guess.