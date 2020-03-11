Have a piece of Chick-Fil-A on Sundays

It never fails, on Sundays I always crave Chick-Fil-A!

While we won’t be able to get their delicious chicken sandwiches or waffle fries, we can have a little taste of Chick-Fil-A on Sundays!

The company just announced they will be releasing their famous sauces in bottle form.

The Chick-Fil-A sauce and their Polynesian sauce will be available to buy at tons of stores, including Walmart and Target!

The bad news is it’s only being sold in Florida, as of right now.

But there is good news!

It was announced that all of the proceeds from the bottled sauces will be donated to team member scholarships.

Keep your fingers crossed that the sales do well in Florida so we can see them in Mid-Missouri SOON!