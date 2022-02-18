Hasan Minhaj at the Missouri Theatre

You may have watched him as a correspondent on the Daily Show with both Jon Stewart AND Trevor Noah, you may have seen his stand up special on Netflix, or his own show The Patriot act, his part in The Morning Show on Apple TV +, or maybe he’s just come across your FYP on TikTok!

Hasan Minhaj’s humor is politically charged and makes you see life through HIS lens as a first generation American.

Tickets are on sale and going FAST, so buy yours ASAP!

We’ll also have a chance for you to WIN them with Cosmo and Lauren on the Y107 Morning Show March 7-11!

If you haven’t seen his stuff, here are a few videos to get you started: