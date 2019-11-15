Harry Styles @ Enterprise Center – July 21

While we wait for a One Direction reunion, the guys continue to go strong as solo artists. And now Harry Styles is coming to St. Louis.

Harry Styles has announced a 2020 world tour, ‘Love On Tour,’ in support of his upcoming album Fine Line, that’ll start in Europe in April, and arrive at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Tickets will go on sale to the general public for all dates on Friday, November 22. One dollar per ticket will be allocated to various local charities. Two new t-shirts in celebration of the tour are now available in Harry’s official store. BONUS: Each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of Fine Line.

For the US dates, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, November 18 at 10am through Thursday, November 21 at 10pm. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, presale registration for the US dates is available now here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

The highly-anticipated new album Fine Line will arrive December 13, 2019. Fine Line is available for pre-order now on CD, vinyl and via a special edition album that includes a 32-page book with exclusive behind the scenes photos from the recording process. The 12-track album features the new single “Lights Up,” which has accumulated over 100 Million video views and streams worldwide to date.

This Saturday, November 16, Harry is pulling double duty on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He will host for the first time and perform new music from the album, including the television performance debut of “Lights Up.”