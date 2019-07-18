Harry Styles could be our new Prince Eric

Who knew Prince Eric has been leading a double life as a member of a boy band?!?

Rumors are starting to swirl that Harry Styles is in talks to be cast as the the prince in the live adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

With Harry’s ability to sing, hopefully Prince Eric will get some amazing songs out of the deal.

19-year-old Halle Bailey was recently cast as Ariel, but there are still so many fins to fill.

Harry has not officially signed on to the film, but we will be keeping our eyes peeled for the announcement.

I’m still holding out hope that I will be cast as one of Ariel’s sisters! Keep your fingers crossed.