Harry Styles brings One Direction into his solo tour
Harry Styles Brings One Direction Into Tour!

Jordan September 21, 2017 Jordan's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Harry Styles hasn’t forgotten his musical past. At the Kickoff of Harry’s solo tour in San Francisco, he sang two different One Direction songs. “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Stockholm Syndrome” along with a cover of Ariana Grande’s “Just a Little Bit Of Your Heart” kissed the ears of everyone. This is the kinds of things to expect if you go see Harry.

While the first part of his tour wraps up October 21st, Niall will be starting his tour October 29th. Niall will be coming to KC August 22nd of 2018 at the Starlight Theatre.

Still hoping for One Direction to get back together? let us know in the comments below!    

