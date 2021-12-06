Harry Potter Anniversary Teaser Is Here With Clues!

2 words cause instant hysteria at Y107: HARRY… POTTER! And the new trailer is here!

We’re still dumbfounded we’re celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter. And with that news, was the annoucement from HBO Max that they have a Harry Potter Reunion coming on New Year’s Day. Every indication is that it’ll be similar to the Friends Reunion, complete with some kind of trivia competition between the cast members. We can almost guarantee if THAT happens, it’ll be 220% better than that hokey trivia show on TBS. Have you seen that? Yikes!

Back to the REAL Harry Potter EVENT on New Years Day, they just released the teaser trailer. It’s a fun game of “who do YOU see” giving indication of who else will be coming to Platform 9 3/4. It’s already been confirmed we’ll have the main 3 plus Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). We’ve also heard rumors of James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

But now we see a couple more faces.

We still wonder after this airs, will there be MORE TO COME?? Any theories? Share them below.