Happy National Redhead Day

Its a day very few of us share…..2% of the world to be exact. It’s National Redhead Day!!!

As a fellow redhead, I feel the need to share some fun redhead facts:

People with red hair are more sensitive to pain. They also need more anesthesia for dental and medical procedures. Redheads are more than likely left-handed (that’s me!). Over time, redheads will probably not go grey but strawberry blonde. Bees have been proven to be more attracted to redheads. Redheads have less hair than everyone else. On average, redheads have 90,000 strands of hair while brunettes have 140,000.

Redheads are just a national treasure!