Happy National Redhead Day

Its a day very few of us share…..2% of the world to be exact. It’s National Redhead Day!!!
As a fellow redhead, I feel the need to share some fun redhead facts:
- People with red hair are more sensitive to pain. They also need more anesthesia for dental and medical procedures.
- Redheads are more than likely left-handed (that’s me!).
- Over time, redheads will probably not go grey but strawberry blonde.
- Bees have been proven to be more attracted to redheads.
- Redheads have less hair than everyone else. On average, redheads have 90,000 strands of hair while brunettes have 140,000.
Redheads are just a national treasure!