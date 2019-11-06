Listen Live
Breaking News
Redhead
Stockfour/Shutterstock

Happy National Redhead Day

Liz November 5, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Its a day very few of us share…..2% of the world to be exact. It’s National Redhead Day!!!

Giphy.com

As a fellow redhead, I feel the need to share some fun redhead facts:

  1. People with red hair are more sensitive to pain. They also need more anesthesia for dental and medical procedures. 
  2. Redheads are more than likely left-handed (that’s me!).
  3. Over time, redheads will probably not go grey but strawberry blonde. 
  4. Bees have been proven to be more attracted to redheads. 
  5. Redheads have less hair than everyone else. On average, redheads have 90,000 strands of hair while brunettes have 140,000. 

Redheads are just a national treasure! 

Giphy.com
Giphy.com

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2019, Y107. All Rights Reserved.