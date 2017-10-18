Hannibal Buress @ Blue Note 10/19

We’re thinking you could use a good laugh. Good news, Thursday night there’ll be plenty coming from The Blue Note, as comedian Hannibal Buress takes the stage.

Sure, there are other things going on that night, but we’ll pretty much guarantee you nothing will be quite as entertaining. If you’re asking how do I know this guy, let us refresh.

You saw Spiderman: Homecoming, right? He’s the detention teacher, Coach Wilson. No? Did you see “Neighbors” with Zac Effron and Seth Rogen? He’s Officer Watkins. Need more? Griff in “Daddy’s Home” with Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell? Oh wait, maybe you best know him as Lincoln Rice is Broad City. Wait, seriously, still?

How about THIS:

OH, THAT GUY!!! Anyway, he’s hysterical. Not only a comedian from Chicago, but also an actor, writer, magician, and poker dealer?!? Anyway, LIMITED tickets are still available for what should be one ridiculous night.

Click here for the ticket link. Doors open at 7:30p. Show starts at 8:30p.