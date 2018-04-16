Saturday: 6:00pm - 11:00pm

If you would have told me ten years ago I would be a DJ for one of the most popular local radio stations in Mid-MO, I wouldn’t have believed you.

My name is Hannah and I’m officially your “new girl” on Y107. Wait… what? I’m still processing this too. I say this more often than none, it always pays to know someone. I’ve made a lot of friends the ten years I’ve lived in Columbia, Missouri. One friend in particular, cracked open the doors to Zimmer Radio Group, let me get my feet wet and I’ve never looked back. Thankful is an understatement.

I’ve worked in sales, an office, restaurants, and even managed a bar. I was given a once in a lifetime opportunity in 2011 and moved to North Hollywood, California and worked for The Food Network and National Geographic. (Ever heard of “Dive Diners” or “Amish”?) However, the Hollywood life was too fast paced for this small town girl from Macon, so I just brought LA back to MO instead. From then on, I was always looking for something more fulfilling, something to feed my heart and soul. That ladies and gents, is the power of music. Music is good for you and I doubt there is anyone that will disagree.

I remember listening to Cosmo in the mornings and thinking to myself, “Man, how awesome is this guy, and what would the radio world be like? Would I fit in?” To be in the same room with him now, and learn from the best guys around, makes every day before today all worth it.

I’m about as MidMo as it gets. I was born in Moberly, MO but lived in just about every town in a 30 mile radius surrounding. We moved A LOT. I was a Renick Ram, a Sturgeon Bulldog, and a Macon Tiger.

If you can’t find me on the radio, I’m most likely binge watching Vampire Diaries and Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix with an ice cold Dr. Pepper in hand. My favorite movie of all time is Passengers because Jennifer Lawrence is “BA” and I would totally spend 90 years trapped on a spaceship with Chris Pratt. However, my heart belongs to Thomas Rhett and Drake. I can have my cake and eat it too.

I consider myself Hannah of all trades because in Drake’s words, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here!” Join me Sunday’s 10a-2p if you’re up for a good laugh and all things gossip. I can’t wait to meet you this summer!