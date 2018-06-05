Jay-Z & Beyonce Free Ticket Giveaway To Their “On The Run 2 Tour”

Jay-Z and Beyonce are giving back!

Looking for FREE Tickets to Beyonce & Jay-Z?

One of the most successful couples of all time, the infamous Jay-Z and Beyonce have decided to use their upcoming On The Run II Tour to raise money and promote charitable deeds by giving away FREE TICKETS to their biggest fans if you donate to The Prince’s Trust. An organization that assist the youth of the United Kingdom with needed resources like shelter, jobs, and even counseling. Beyonce’s BeyGOOD organization teamed up with Global Citizen and The Prince’s Trust for the ticket giveaway.

They want to reward fans for being kind, charitable and doing good for others. Fans who volunteer through these organizations will be given the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the United Kingdom and European dates on the OTR all stadium tour. If you score the free tix, just think, now all you have to do is buy a plane ticket to the UK! Perfect reason to take that much needed vacay because Bey and Jay are well worth it! Cross that off your bucket list this summer!

Feeling charitable? Donate here!

Good Luck!