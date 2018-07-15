DRAKE Crowns Will Smith Winner of “In My Feelings” Challenge

Ladies and gentleman, WE HAVE A WINNER! The Fresh Prince of Bel Air can add this to his wall of greats! Will Smith takes home the WIN for the best and in my opinion, most creative #InMyFeelings challenge yet! Last week, Will climbed a bridge in Budapest using one cameraman and drones to create the epic winning video. He took it to the extremes by not exactly getting the legal permission to climb the building contributing to his “stiff” dance moves. It’s definitely the most extra! “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?” Sorry, not sorry… It’s been in my head for days! The dance craze was started by Instagram comedian, Shiggy, who encouraged others to participate in the trend and of course, the world was quick to respond with their own individual remakes. Have you posted your #InMyFeelings video yet? Check out the Fresh Prince rendition below!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlI86RBnfSA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link