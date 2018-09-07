Cardi B Who? Check out Lardi B! [VIDEO]

Move over Cardi B… Lardi B is taking over! With snacks! Lardi, who’s real name is Jenn Whitlock is a singer, rapper, and songwriter out of Dallas, Texas. She has over 17.8 million followers on Instagram and we can see why. She’s seriously talented and hilarious with her own covers on the most popular songs played on the radio right now. Her lyrics are on point! And who doesn’t love Doritos and FunYuns?! Keep up the good work Lardi B, and thanks for the laugh of the day!
BTW – There’s some language in there, so NSFW!
Lardi B – They Like That I'm Fat [Remix | Cardi B – I Like It] – OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO
Be Sure to Like, Share, Follow, Comment and Tag Friends for more :)I love each and every one of you! Thank you for your never ending support and encouragement. Be proud of who you are and showcase your talent, regardless of your Size, Shape, Color and Status!*I do not own the rights to the tempo or beat of this song*Performed By: Jenn Whitlock MusicWritten By: Jennifer Whitlock and Michael PelletierDirected By: Michael PelletierMusic Production By: Spencer Nelson (Grimlo)Videography By: Brody SamVideo Edit and Special Effects By: @Christopher Lynn SheltonMake-Up By: Sydney JamesHair By: Ava Lynn Nazaratti
Posted by Jenn Whitlock Music on Tuesday, September 4, 2018