Cardi B Who? Check out Lardi B! [VIDEO]

Move over Cardi B… Lardi B is taking over! With snacks! Lardi, who’s real name is Jenn Whitlock is a singer, rapper, and songwriter out of Dallas, Texas. She has over 17.8 million followers on Instagram and we can see why. She’s seriously talented and hilarious with her own covers on the most popular songs played on the radio right now. Her lyrics are on point! And who doesn’t love Doritos and FunYuns?! Keep up the good work Lardi B, and thanks for the laugh of the day!

BTW – There’s some language in there, so NSFW!