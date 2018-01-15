Listen Live
HANDMAID’S TALE SEASON 2 TRAILER DROPS

cosmo January 15, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Hulu’s award winning ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ is coming back in April and this trailer is  freaking amazing!

Hulu’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’  is a crazy good show and I can’t wait for season 2

 The Hulu series became the first streaming program ever to win Best Drama Series at the Emmys last year. It won two Golden Globes: Best Drama Series and Best TV Drama Actress (Elisabeth Moss). Then at the Critics’ Choice Awards  it won those same two categories, along with Best Drama Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd), which it also won at the Emmys.

Get ready for a bloody season 2!

