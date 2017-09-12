HAND IN HAND: HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF TELETHON

Over $44 Million was raised last night for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims. Watch many of the live performances.
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief aired live on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT.
Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey will be just a few of the stars involved in this show.
Y107’s Ryan Seacrest will also be joined by Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Michael Strahan, and Blake Shelton.
Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and his team came up with the plan and are organizing the event. Braun and Allison Kaye will serve as executive producers along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager and Houston-based rapper Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman.
Harvey struck Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. Despite weakening to a tropical storm, Harvey produced 52 inches of rain, causing devastating floods in Houston and other areas. The storm is blamed for at least 60 deaths.
To be fair, a lot of them have donated thousands, if not millions, to Harvey. https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrities-Who-Have-Donated-Hurricane-Harvey-43961163 and http://pagesix.com/2017/09/01/heres-how-much-stars-have-donated-toward-harvey-relief-efforts/
I cannot agree more with the previous comment. These billionaire celebrities need to stop going on television and asking the middle class and poor for money. Why don’t they donate each a few million. I’m sure they won’t feel that pinch in their pockets. I’m embarrassed for them.
A spellcheck came out withered instead of worth in my previous comment.
Millions of Americans have already donated to Harvey. I have. Now I am waiting for Irma and the western states fires. It would be better if these celebs just donate rather than asking already financially stretched Americans. Just sayin’. Oprah, Clooney and Beyoncé are probably withered a few BILLION just the three of them.