Halsey’s cover of ‘Sucker’ is Jonas Brothers approved!

Halsey has wowed everyone with her version of the Jonas Brother’s ‘Sucker.’
On Thursday, Halsey appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge with her version of the popular song. She completely made it her own by slowing the song down and showing off her vocal range.
And the Jonas Brothers definitively approved!
HALSEYYY!! That #Sucker cover on @BBCR1 was so sick 🔥🔥🔥 We love you!! @halsey #LiveLounge pic.twitter.com/hEDVLRfzxm
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 6, 2019
See the incredible performance below: