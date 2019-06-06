Listen Live
Photo credit: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

Halsey’s cover of ‘Sucker’ is Jonas Brothers approved!

Liz June 6, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Halsey has wowed everyone with her version of the Jonas Brother’s ‘Sucker.’

On Thursday, Halsey appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge with her version of the popular song. She completely made it her own by slowing the song down and showing off her vocal range. 

And the Jonas Brothers definitively approved! 

See the incredible performance below:

