Halsey wants to empower women with her latest single

After much anticipation, Halsey has finally dropped her latest single, “Nightmare.”

The artist recently revealed she is turning over a new leaf when it comes to her music and wanted to switch things up.

Although “Nightmare” is more edgier than her normal sound, Halsey said she got inspired to write it after watching her fans.

imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it. this song is about you, for you.

🖤 — h (@halsey) May 17, 2019

Check out the music video below: