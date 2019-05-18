Listen Live
Breaking News
Photo credit: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

Halsey wants to empower women with her latest single

Liz May 17, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

After much anticipation, Halsey has finally dropped her latest single, “Nightmare.”

The artist recently revealed she is turning over a new leaf when it comes to her music and wanted to switch things up. 

Although “Nightmare” is more edgier than her normal sound, Halsey said she got inspired to write it after watching her fans.

Check out the music video below:

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2019, Y107. All Rights Reserved.