Halsey @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena July 21

She’s a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum rising star who’s one of the hottest female artists on the pop charts: Halsey! Just announced, she bringing her final leg of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” Tour to Independence, MO this summer, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Today’s announcement drops as her new single, “Alone,” featuring Big Sean, is soaring on streams, and was just added to the Y107 playlist, after a “Love” vote last week during the nightly “Love it Or Leave It”. Speaking of streams, it surpassed 1 million streams on two of biggest platforms in just three days.

To try to figure out where our Halsey love affair started, you’d have to go back to 2015’s “New Americana” & “Colors”, followed by her 2016 Chainsmokers team-up for “Closer“, which ruled radio at #1 for 11 weeks. She’s keeps cranking them out too, as “Now or Never” and “Bad at Love” both peaked at #3 on the charts, while “Him & I”, her ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ love-song with real life boyfriend G-Eazy, has gone platinum while being a #1 hit. At just 23, her career is on fire and we can’t wait for this show.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning this Thursday, March 29 at 10am at LiveNation.com. Her opener for this show has not yet been announced.

However, YVIPs will have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday from Noon-10p. Be watching your e-mail for that code/info coming Tuesday. Another perk of being a YVIP!

