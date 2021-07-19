Halsey Has Her Baby!!!

Meet Ender Ridley Aydin, 7/14/2021 Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their new baby last week

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love”

Halsey surprised us all with her baby news

Back in January Halsey announced that she was postponing her ‘Manic World Tour’