Halsey has just announced that she is going on a world tour and stopping by St. Louis on Saturday, July 25th.

The super talented artist will bring along Blackbear and PVRIS.

Tickets for the Manic World Tour will go on sale on January 17th, the same day her third studio album will be available.

