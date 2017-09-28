Listen Live
Halo Top releases new flavors!

Jax September 28, 2017 JAX Blogs, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

GUYS. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THIS IS HEAVEN. NEW HALO TOP FLAVORS FOR REAL.

I’ve been on a weight loss journey for over the past couple of years and lost over 60 lbs. When people ask ‘Jax, how’d you do that?’, I respond ‘exercise and diet.’ 

Diet’s can suck, though. You gotta keep it spicy. And sweet.

 I found my sweet tooth saving grace in Halo Top ice cream. It’s delicious, tastes just as good as other ice cream, and only about 300 cals per pint. And with a variety of flavors, I can always switch it up. 

NOW, Halo Top is releasing vegan, lactose-free versions of their fav flavors. YASSSS!

My body is ready. – JaX

