GUYS. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THIS IS HEAVEN. NEW HALO TOP FLAVORS FOR REAL.

I’ve been on a weight loss journey for over the past couple of years and lost over 60 lbs. When people ask ‘Jax, how’d you do that?’, I respond ‘exercise and diet.’

Diet’s can suck, though. You gotta keep it spicy. And sweet.

I found my sweet tooth saving grace in Halo Top ice cream. It’s delicious, tastes just as good as other ice cream, and only about 300 cals per pint. And with a variety of flavors, I can always switch it up.

NOW, Halo Top is releasing vegan, lactose-free versions of their fav flavors. YASSSS!

We won't "milk" this – we're announcing our 1st non-dairy & vegan pints! RT to win all 7 pints. Winners announced on 10/2. U.S. only. pic.twitter.com/qQUdl3b2Zk — Halo Top (@HaloTopCreamery) September 28, 2017

My body is ready. – JaX