The Super Bowl Halftime Show Has a Hype Video

Carson 5 hours ago

Okay if you weren’t already STOKED for the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J Blige, you must not be a fan of music. This is one of the most epic shows I could think of, and the fact that Dr. Dre has spent MILLIONS of his own money to make it happen is crazy!

And now there’s a HYPE VIDEO to get you even more excited! The Pepsi product placement reminds you that they’re the big sponsors of the halftime show, but I wish it was February 13th this weekend!

