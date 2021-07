Check out the beautiful wedding pics from their July 3rd wedding in Oklahoma.

Blake and Gwen got married over the 4th of July holiday weekend in a backyard chapel on his Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch surrounded by a small group of family and close friends.

Blake’s co-worker on The Voice Carson Daly was the officiant and Gwen was stunning in a Vera Wang wedding dress.

They all danced the night away at the reception also held on the ranch and the night finished with a large fireworks display.