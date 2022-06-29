Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 First Trailer

There was a buzz at work as we were all doing our own things on our work computers when we hear a loud trailer playing from across our little pod!

Madelyn, the graphic designer for Inside Columbia Magazine who sits next to me, and I exchanged a look… “that sounds like a Guardians of the Galaxy trailer. Was one released?”

Answer, yeah, apparently! I try to stay on top of all of these kinds of things (including all things Marvel) but this just slipped by me!

So if YOU also missed it until now, here’s the Guardians vol 3 Trailer: