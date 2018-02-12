Listen Live
Breaking News
guardians of galaxy coming to epcot.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Getting Massive Coaster

cosmo February 12, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Epcot will soon be home to it’s first roller coaster with a Guardians of the Galaxy theme (and it will be indoors).

Disney is making some big changes to both it’s rides and ticket costs

Epcot will be getting it’s first ever coaster and it will be a massive new ride featuring Guardians of the Galaxy.

“We’re going big. This one-of-a-kind family attraction will be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters when it’s added to Future World at Epcot. It’ll feature a unique story currently being created by Walt Disney Imagineering and include a new innovative ride system that’s guaranteed to ‘wow’ guests.”

Aerosmith’s “Rockin Rollercoaster” is going bye bye, well kinda. It will be getting a Marvel make-over going away from Steven Tyler look to Iron Man and Avengers

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.