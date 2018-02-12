Guardians Of The Galaxy Getting Massive Coaster

Epcot will soon be home to it’s first roller coaster with a Guardians of the Galaxy theme (and it will be indoors).

Disney is making some big changes to both it’s rides and ticket costs

Epcot will be getting it’s first ever coaster and it will be a massive new ride featuring Guardians of the Galaxy.

“We’re going big. This one-of-a-kind family attraction will be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters when it’s added to Future World at Epcot. It’ll feature a unique story currently being created by Walt Disney Imagineering and include a new innovative ride system that’s guaranteed to ‘wow’ guests.”

Aerosmith’s “Rockin Rollercoaster” is going bye bye, well kinda. It will be getting a Marvel make-over going away from Steven Tyler look to Iron Man and Avengers