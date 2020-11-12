YVIP Exclusive Opportunity:

As you probably heard, Y107 has secured 107 turkeys to be released in a race around our studios just before Thanksgiving.
Yes, we know. We’re a bit nuts! But the benefit is…
One listener will win $250 thanks to this race!
While you can listen each weekday for the shot to claim a turkey in the race, as a YVIP, we’re giving you an EXTRA chance to be assigned a turkey, just in case you can’t make it through on the phones!
Fill out the form below. We’ll randomly pick 25 YVIPs to be assigned to racing turkeys on Monday 11/23! We’ll call to let you know if you’re one of those assigned so you’ll have the chance to cheer on your bird for the win!
