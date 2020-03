Many Mid-Mo grocery stores have adjusted their hours in the wake of the COVID-19 concerns.

As of 7:00am 03/18/2020 please call ahead or check stores app or website for official hours.

(if you work for a different Mid-Mo store and would like to have your store listed please txt us 1 800 500 9107 or email Y107@zrgmail.com)

Hy-Vee 8a-8p

Aldi 9a-5p

Schnuck’s 8a-8p

Moser’s 6a-10p

Schulte’s 6a-12m

Wal-Mart (stadium jeff city) 6a-11p