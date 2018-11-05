Listen Live
Picture of the new movie the grinch
Illumination

Savage Grinch Billboards Take Over America!

Destiny November 5, 2018 Destiny's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Just in time for the holiday season, a new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch as “The Grinch” comes out this Friday!

If you want to grab people’s attention these days, you have to think outside the box. To help promote the new “Grinch” movie, the company, Illumination, has made numerous Billboards. Let’s just say they’re a little savage.  And, they’ve been spotted in major cities all across America like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago! 

I will have to make a trip out this weekend to find these! 

If these billboards were spotted in COMO what do you think they would say? 

