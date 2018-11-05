Savage Grinch Billboards Take Over America!

Just in time for the holiday season, a new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch as “The Grinch” comes out this Friday!

If you want to grab people’s attention these days, you have to think outside the box. To help promote the new “Grinch” movie, the company, Illumination, has made numerous Billboards. Let’s just say they’re a little savage. And, they’ve been spotted in major cities all across America like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago!

I will have to make a trip out this weekend to find these!

"Stop moving to Los Angeles, it's full." – The Grinch billboard movie advertisement. #TheGrinch pic.twitter.com/sfFX2FZHJG — Ten 8 (@DMidnightDoc) October 29, 2018

These Grinch advertisements around LA are horrifically mean and amazingly hilarious. pic.twitter.com/oe0HY0A8mq — Brock Ciarlelli (@BrockCiarlelli) October 18, 2018

Check it out y’all, your alcoholic step dad made the Grinch billboards pic.twitter.com/FeZcf6bmIu — Chelsea Rose Devantez (@chelseadevantez) October 26, 2018

If these billboards were spotted in COMO what do you think they would say?