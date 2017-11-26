Help Make Winter Wishes Come True For Area Kids

It’s the season of wonders and miracles, with peace and goodwill, smiles and tiding of joy. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

At Y107, we’re excited to have teamed with Joe Machens Dealerships, KMIZ/ABC and KQFX/Fox 22 for the 3rd Annual Great Circle Winter Wishes for Kids Campain. From Nov. 27-30, you can help us make a child’s wish come true this holiday. You can help in one of two ways: Make a monetary donation here, or provide an age-appropriate gift for a child or teen, as there are more than 400 local children currently in Great Circle’s care.

Need some ideas? Books, hoodies, art supplies, games, shoes, and gift cards. Whatever you decide to get, bring your gifts to any of the 9 Joe Machens dealerships in Columbia and Jefferson City during normal business hours by November 30th.

If you are donating cash, Joe Machens has committed to matching every dollar up to $10,000!!!

There will also be a visit from Santa in a Winter Wishes for Kids event on Thursday, November 30th from 5-7p at Joe Machens Toyota.

About Great Circle: Great Circle reshapes vulnerable lives through community partners. They provide specialized behavioral health services, 24-hour care, respite programs, and education and day treatment programs, among many other community services. Learn more about them here.