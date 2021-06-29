What are YOU Grateful For Today?

Gratitude can go a LONG way toward your overall happiness, I’ve learned. It forces you to think about the positives in life, no matter how small. The more of a habit you make it, the more positives you find daily in your life and the less you’re affected by the negatives! So comment and tell me what YOU are grateful for today, no matter how small!

I am grateful for this Lily! I was convinced for most of my life I’d kill any plant I came in contact with, but a coworker gave me an aloe plant 4 years ago and told me if it died, it wasn’t my fault because it had barely any roots. Not only is it still alive today, it has 5 babies that have sprouted in the last few weeks. From there I got other succulents, and this year I went CRAZY! I bought these lilies from bulbs and this is the first one that bloomed! I bought sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and tomato seeds. I’m enjoying this process of growing that I never thought I would, and I’m grateful!

I’m grateful that the rain stayed away this morning and I was able to get out and run! Running is something I started after college to shed weight fast. I never thought I’d enjoy it. But when Facebook reminded me the other day that it’s been over 3 years since I last ran a race, I was stunned. I have a ton of medals that used to hang on the wall, but haven’t been hung in the last few places I’ve lived. I wonder if that’s why. I should get those up to motivate me to add to it. Regardless, I’m grateful for the chance to run this morning, and I ran without a time or distance goal, just the goal of running.

I am grateful for my family: Tim and Tiani. Both of them show me love every single day. They make me feel like I can do anything! I’m grateful for Tiani’s happy face as she runs out to me in the morning and gives me a big ol’ hug. I’m grateful for Tim who constantly tells me how much he loves me and takes care of Tiani and I daily. I do not know where I’d be without the two of them in my life, but I know my world would be a little less bright.

So what are YOU grateful for today?