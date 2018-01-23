Daily Dirty Jan 23: Britney’s Tour, Kylie Wraps Up, & Ed Sheeran Retiring?

Is Britney Spears touring? Is Kylie still “covering up” those pregnancy rumors? Will Ed Sheeran be retiring soon? Let’s get dirty with the latest celebrity gossip!

All things must come to an end for new beginnings! Ending her wildly successful Las Vegas residency on New Years Eve, Britney Spears is hitting the road to select cities in North America, Europe, and the UK. This tour will last only from July to August sadly, crushing our mid-western dreams one day at a time, meaning she’ s not coming to Missouri. If you find yourself in Washington D.C., Florida, or even London this summer however, don’t miss your chance! Limited tickets for the North American “Piece of Me” tour go on sale January 26th. As for leaving Vegas, Britney will miss the residency, as it’s her home away from home, but her manager says anything is possible and Vegas is definitely a possibility going forward!

What’s Kylie Jenner Covering Up in Calvin Klein Photoshoot??

Okay, one of these days we can stop talking about Kylie Jenner and her potential imaginary baby. But for the time being, she’s not trying THAT hard to keep it a secret. She missed the Kardashian Christmas card, but successfully showed up for the “Our Family” photo-shoot wearing pretty much all blanket by Calvin Klein. This is the first time all five sisters have been together since the reports of Khloe and Kylie pregnancy rumors started late last year. How long can this high profile celeb hide a pregnancy?? Did anyone see the pictures of the white baby crib being assembled outside her home last week? Who you playing Kylie??

Nothing better than working with my family! Honored to be shot alongside my sisters for the new CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR & CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign. Thank you @calvinklein – Our Family. #MYCALVINS. #ad pic.twitter.com/HLMAhytgox — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

Say it isn’t so! Ed Sheeran is NOT PREGNANT, nor is his fiance. But when the time comes, he will only be serenading a red-headed, chubby cheeked, diaper wearing mini version of himself. A lot of people change when they have children, and it looks like he’ll be taking a 100% commitment to his family once the time comes to swap the mic for a baby wipe. He said, “My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I am going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of’. It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, ‘I want to be a good father.” Touche to our favorite ginger! Sounds like the guy knows exactly what he wants in life, or at least before he turns 30. That means we only have about four more lyrical years of love songs with the guy! We will miss you Eddie!! He still is adamant that THIS baby is not his though…

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh — Tom Davies (@1TD) March 17, 2017

