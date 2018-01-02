Daily Dirty January 2nd: New Year, New Faces?

New faces for Carrie Underwood and the Today Show, but maybe not so much of Kim K. Let’s get dirty with today’s hot gossip!

Is Kim K done with the selfies??? The Kontroversial queen announced on her website that she was going to take a step back from social media in 2018. What??? It’s hard to believe the QUEEN of SELFIES is pulling back the reigns. I mean, she literally wrote the book on selfies (Selfish), and has built her empire with her presence on social media, apps, and her own website. Granted, Kimye is expecting their third child (baby girl) sooner than later, of course, Kim says she wants to be “more in the moment” after everything that has happened to her in the last year and a half. We can all relate to wanting to spend more time with family and the more important things in life, right? Sure, but how am I supposed to master my contour and duck lips without you??? Stop it Kimberly Noel!

Once upon a time a BEAUTIFUL small town girl named Carrie Underwood rose to fame winning American Idol’s fourth season becoming one of the most iconic country superstars in history and is still the face of every magazine you see on the shelves today. Unfortunately, the country goddess tripped and fell on the stairs outside her Nashville home, broke her wrist, and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Well…New Year’s Day, Carrie sent out a letter to her fan club explaining that her injuries were much worse than she led on, and she also needed 40-50 stitches in her face! Ouch! Sparing us the gruesome details, she is still healing and, although not looking quite the same, explains why she might look different the next time in front of a camera. Poor girl!! I guess I’m not the only one who falls up the stairs! Prayers for a quick healing process and recovery for our girl! She posted this 5 days ago. Now we know the other reason she’s all wrapped up.

Who else would you rather have than Hoda Kotb as your new co-anchor on one of the most watched, top rated morning shows in the world? I don’t know about you, but I’d sit next to that woman all day. She brings such positive vibes into the workplace, she’s got baby Haley Joy, and she’s probably not going to get fired for sexual misconduct in the near future. Joining Savannah Guthrie, there’s a real connection between the two, and they honestly feel more like sisters. Wait… I know a lot of you are wondering, “Well, what about Kathie Lee?” Well they broke up. JUST KIDDING. No, Kathie Lee and Hoda are still the wine sippin’ BFF’s that will continue to coordinate their outfits, and make us melt in the fourth hour of The Today Show. My question is as a semi-new parent, is there a daycare on site because Momma’s taking over NBC! Congrats Hoda!!