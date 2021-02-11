Hot Tip: Gorilla Glue is NOT Hairspray

Have you been following this saga?

It all started when 40 year old Tessica Brown ran out of hairspray. What do you DO when that happens? You look for something sticky that will still be able to keep your slicked back pony from frizzing out! For Tessica, that thing she grabbed was Gorilla Glue. Here’s the tiktok of the story:

So you’ll see it wasn’t an accident. She didn’t reach for hairspray and grab it. She didn’t think it was something else. And now her hairstyle doesn’t move. It almost looks painted on her head in the video, as she runs her hands over it without it frizzing out a bit. I mean, her hair COULD look worse, honestly.

Once Tessica went viral, Gorilla Glue put out a statement, sympathizing with her plight, but basically pointing to the warning label for their out.

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

As of now, Tessica still has her hairstyle, but she’s gotten a few… perks… out of her viral fame. First of all, she’s considering Gorilla Glue. From LawAndCrime.com, she may have a case:

Under Louisiana products liability law, if an “unreasonably dangerous” product causes harm during “reasonably anticipated use,” the manufacturer of that product can be held liable for damages sustained by the user. A product is considered “unreasonably dangerous” if it is either (1) made or designed incorrectly or (2) if it lacks sufficient warning labels. If Brown could prove that her can of Gorilla Glue was more harmful than the product was meant to be, she would have a strong claim for finding it an “unreasonably dangerous” product.

She set up a GoFundMe for herself looking to raise $1.5K, and has raised quite a bit more:

Instagram gave her that coveted blue verified checkmark over this incident, and if you go to her profile, you’ll see she now has “management.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)



Beyonce’s hairstylist wants to give her a wig!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealfarinah)

A doctor in LA has offered his services to remove the glue from her hair free of charge, when the estimated cost of his services are $12,500, according to TMZ.

So needless to say, she has some help to get her out of her… sticky…. situation. Heh…heh heh… okay sorry, I feel like that was a dad-joke worthy of Cosmo!

A lesson learned for all of us. Do not EVER use Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray, in case you needed that hot tip.

UPDATE:

Tessica made it to LA to have the procedure, and is now Gorilla Glue-Free! TMZ filmed the whole process.

