Especially during Covid, the argument that teachers should be paid WAY more than they are is more prevalent than ever. One high school in a small town in Arkansas realized this when they couldn’t keep teachers and couldn’t recruit teachers because they were one of the lowest paying schools in the district, so they took matters into their own hands.

They took an unused field and installed hundreds of solar panels. This cut down on electricity costs the school was paying, and in fact, they generated MORE electricity than they needed and were able to sell some back to the grid. They saved over $600,000 and between that and the money they made, they were able to give teachers bonuses of up to $15,000 EACH!! Check out the full story here: