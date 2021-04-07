Golden Retriever Retrieves a Microphone on Live TV

No, Martin, that’s NOT A BALL!! A Golden Retriever got his 15 minutes of fame by stealing the show… and the microphone… on a live news report in Moscow!

You can see Martin jump up into the frame and snatch the microphone with a colorful pop filter out of the reporter’s hands and the cameraman catches the action as he runs away! The anchor looks positively stunned watching the whole event unfold!

Martin DID give the microphone back and even got to be a part of the rest of the news cast, though.

GET THAT DOG A REPORTER JOB!