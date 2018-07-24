GOLD FISH CRACKERS RECALLED

Check your snacks! The list of foods being recalled for possible salmonella grows to include Gold Fish Crackers.
Pepperidge Farms has recalled four kinds of Goldfish Crackers because there is a chance the whey powder used in the seasonings has been tainted with salmonella.
Why so many salmonella outbreaks? lettuce and eggs were also recalled this year.
The four types of crackers included in the recall are:
-
Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
-
Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion
-
Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
-
Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
here is a full product list of the crackers and what their packages look like
Symptoms of salmonella begin 12 to 72 hours after a person is infected and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramping. This can last about four to seven days, and most individuals recover without treatment. However, those who develop severe diarrhea may need to be hospitalized. Those who are very young, who are very old or who have compromised immune systems are most at risk for complications and severe cases of illness.