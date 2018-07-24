GOLD FISH CRACKERS RECALLED

Check your snacks! The list of foods being recalled for possible salmonella grows to include Gold Fish Crackers.

Pepperidge Farms has recalled four kinds of Goldfish Crackers because there is a chance the whey powder used in the seasonings has been tainted with salmonella.

Why so many salmonella outbreaks? lettuce and eggs were also recalled this year. The four types of crackers included in the recall are:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

here is a full product list of the crackers and what their packages look like

Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and other Ritz Bits products have been recalled because they contain whey powder that has been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled product list includes Ritz Bits cheese cracker sandwiches and mixed cookie and cracker variety packs.