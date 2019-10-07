Listen Live
Goat with a silly smile
Aris Suwanmalee / Shutterstock

Goat Head-Butts Girl Taking a Selfie [VIDEO]

When will people learn taking selfies with wild animals usually doesn’t end well.  Unfortunately, this girl did not listen to that advice and is now in a world of hurt. 

The video has been going around of this girl who sees an adorable goat, and decides it’s a great selfie opportunity. I mean, of COURSE it is. Who doesn’t find goats totally adorable? As she soon finds out, the goat wasn’t too fond of the idea, and maybe just wanted to be left alone.  As Lizzo says, “Truth Hurts”!

Have you ever “risked it all” for a selfie or video? 

