2018 Columbia Go Red For Women Luncheon | August 20th

Join Y107 and the American Heart Association for the 2018 Columbia Go Red For Women Luncheon on Monday, August 20th at Country Club of Missouri.

Fifteen years ago, Go Red For Women was born as a campaign to raise awareness among women about their great health threat – heart disease. Slowly, the campaign grew into a movement – one that not only brought together thousands of women annually but became the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to eradicate heart disease and stroke all over the world. Go Red For Women provides a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation. It’s not just about wearing red; it’s not just about sharing heart health facts.

It’s about:

Providing women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health;

Building communities that support and provide access to healthy choices;

Demanding equal access to healthcare for all women and their families;

Increasing women in STEM in upcoming generations.

The Go Red for Women luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives. Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. We hope you will join us on our mission because about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.

The time is now. Women are leaning into the idea that when we take a stand, commit, and work together, real change is possible.

Event details

What: 2018 Columbia Go Red For Women Luncheon

When: Monday, August 20th from 10:30am – 1pm

Where: Country Club of Missouri

To learn more, contact Leanne Geiss, at (573) 446-3000 or Leanne.Geiss@heart.org.