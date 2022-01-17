Y107’s Hometown Hero with the Harlem Globetrotters

There’s a Mr. Rodger’s quote that says…

When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people helping out.”

In that spirit, Y107 is teaming with the Harlem Globetrotters to find those do-gooders in our community. We’re calling them our Hometown Heroes. These are normal, everyday people who are doing remarkable things, both big and little. They are people who are getting groceries for a neighbor, chalking the walk with words of encouragement, planting trees, starting lemonade stands, delivering food to the sick, and so much more.

We want YOUR stories. The ones you’ve done, seen done, or have been on the receiving side of. Who are our Hometown Heroes across Mid-Missouri?

Fill out the form below and let us know, as the Harlem Globetrotters want to celebrate and reward them!! Starting January 31st, we’ll recognize one “Hero” each morning with Cosmo and Lauren. They’ll receive 4 tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters game at Mizzou Arena on February 8th.

Purchase Globetrotters Tickets Here!

We can’t wait to share these stories with EVERYONE, and inspire more good in Mid-Mo.