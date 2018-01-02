Could Glitter be One of The Deadliest Art Supplies?

The one art supply that makes the world seem a little brighter is actually darkening the environment. Marine Biologist, Richard Thompson revealed when glitter is in shower gel or washed away from our hands, it finds it’s way into the ocean. The size and sparkly appearance of the stuff that makes us attracted to it, also attract animals.

However, the animals ingest it and when they do it can be deadly. This is having such an effect that some schools in England completely banned glitter altogether. All because of the danger that it can cause the environment.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!